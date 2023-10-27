THE RUNNING OF THE BULLS:

Second, and more controversial, is the prison part. Most of us think of a prison as something you can't escape from. So, for example, if the government were to build a chain-link fence around a certain population of people, forbid them from going through it, and enforce that prohibition with the threat of force, the area surrounded by the fence would be a prison for those inside.





There are four sides to Gaza: (1) two sides that border Israel, (2) the side that borders Egypt, and (3) the side that borders the Mediterranean Sea.





The Israeli government prevents people from entering Israel. The Egyptian government prevents people from entering Egypt.





What's left is the Mediterranean. [...]





So my conclusion is that Gaza is, or is close to being, an "open-air prison."