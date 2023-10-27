October 27, 2023
HUMANS ARE THE ONLY SPECIES TINY TRUMP WANTS TO KEEP OUT:
Florida has become a zoo. A literal zoo. (Benji Jones, Sep 18, 2023, Vox)
To see exotic animals in Florida, one could visit Disney's Animal Kingdom, Busch Gardens, or Zoo Miami. Or they could just step outside.The Sunshine State is utterly brimming with nonnative species. More than 500 of them have been reported here, which is more than in any other state, and many of them are considered "invasive," meaning they harm humans or ecosystems. For most of their evolutionary history, these species have never set foot in Florida -- they've never been near a Publix, or Magic Kingdom, for that matter.In the last few decades, Florida has become an unmanaged zoo, an uncontrolled experiment. And each year, the decision of what to do with it gets harder.
