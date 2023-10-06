THE RIVER IS OURS:

Two attorneys general will meet up on Friday for a mandatory stroll, all because things got testy between New Hampshire and Vermont a century ago.

In the early 1900s, New Hampshire officials sought to tax businesses and property on the western bank of the Connecticut River, which divides the two states. A full-blown border dispute ensued.





Vermont filed a lawsuit in 1915, claiming the state line ran down the center of the river. New Hampshire claimed its boundary stretched to the top of the river's westerly bank. Ultimately, a special master appointed by the US Supreme Court decided in 1933 that the boundary was the low water mark on the river's western side (i.e., "the line to which the river recedes at its lowest stage, without reference to extreme droughts").