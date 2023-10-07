BECAUSE FREE ISN'T CHEAP ENOUGH:

October 7, 2023

TESLA'S LATEST PROJECT WILL ALLOW HOMEOWNERS TO SELL EXCESS ENERGY BACK TO THE GRID FOR MAJOR PROFITS: 'IT'S A WIN-WIN' (Jeremiah Budin, October 7, 2023, The Cool Down)

A new pilot program in Texas will allow residents who own a Tesla Powerwall and solar panels to sell extra energy they have stored to the grid. 

The program intends to create a giant backup battery for the state, which CleanTechnica described as, "what is effectively a giant distributed battery during times of peak use or emergency blackouts."

A similar program already exists in California and helped to keep electricity running during a record-breaking heat wave last summer.

