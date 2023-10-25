THE rIGHT EXISTS TO AMUSE NORMALS:

ABC reports that its reporters have found numerous assertions about the 2020 election in Meadows' 2021 book, The Chief's Chief, that "appear to be contradicted by what Meadows allegedly told investigators behind closed doors."





Meadows, in other words, who in meetings with Smith's prosecutors detailed the grift behind Trump's denials that he lost the 2020 election, has been part of the grift himself, profiting off the lies he and Trump told by publishing a book that knowingly repeats some of those lies.





Another thunk: After spending the month of November and part of December in 2020 passing along allegations of fraud in the election Trump lost, "Meadows said that by mid-December, he privately informed Trump that Giuliani hadn't produced any evidence to back up the many allegations he was making, sources said. Then-Attorney General Bill Barr also informed Trump and Meadows in an Oval Office meeting that allegations of election fraud were 'not panning out,' as Barr recounted in testimony to Congress last year."





That little burst of truth telling got Barr fired, but not Mark Meadows, who stuck around for the whole thing, right up until Jan. 6. On that ignominious day, testimony to the January 6 Committee by his assistant, Cassidy Hutchinson, revealed that when White House Counsel Pat Cippolone rushed into Meadows' office and told him, "The rioters have gotten into the Capitol, Mark. We need to go see the President now," Meadows responded calmly, while staring at his phone, "He doesn't want to do anything." Cippollone told Meadows, "Something needs to be done, or somebody is going to die and this is going to be on your effing hands." By that time, Trump had already sent out a tweet essentially telling his followers that Vice President Mike Pence was a coward.





"They're literally calling for the VP to be effing hung," Cipollone told Meadows. "You heard him, Pat," Meadows replied, still staring at his phone. "He thinks Mike deserves it."





ABC News reports that part of what Meadows told prosecutors confirms what others, such as his assistant, Cassidy Hutchinson, have already testified to.



