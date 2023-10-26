October 26, 2023
NO ONE MISSES THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:
GDP: US economy grows at fastest pace in nearly two years (Josh Schafer, October 26, 2023, Yahoo!)
The US economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years during the past three months, once again defying predictions for a slowdown as many expected the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening to constrain the American consumer.
