THE HOMESTEADERS:





Welcome to the City of the Future! No, not the Freedom Cities that former President Donald Trump wants to build. This is the makeshift city of Colony Ridge, Texas, a direct result of President Joe Biden's disastrous border policies. Most of the residents of Colony Ridge are illegal immigrants, many of whom live in shacks, tents, trailers, and, occasionally, actual houses. Paved roads and running water are something of a luxury, and the school district has added "66 portables" to accommodate its growing student population. 40,000 people currently live in Colony Ridge, but the city's main developer predicts that number will grow to more than "100,000 residents in 8-10 years." But wait, there's more: Colony Ridge will "have the potential to grow to over 200,000 people over time."