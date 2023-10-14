...AND GET THE FLU SHOT WITH IT:





Updated Covid vaccinations for all makes sense for eight key reasons:





1.) There is little downside. The vaccines are extremely safe. Skeptics have not been able to cite any real downsides of getting vaccinated. The Covid-19 vaccines are now among the most distributed and safety monitored vaccines in history. The risk of myocarditis for young adult males is even lower upon subsequent doses than the already very small risk following primary series doses, and the risk of adverse cardiac outcomes in this group was many times higher after a Covid infection than after vaccination.





2.) It's not obvious who is high-risk. Universal recommendations are simpler and likely increase uptake in the most vulnerable. The message that the Covid vaccine is not necessary for some is confusing and will deter many people who would benefit from getting it because they don't realize they are "high risk." There's good reason for that: There is no clearly defined group that has no risk of severe Covid, and it is not easy to know who is at highest risk. Increasing age is the strongest risk factor, but otherwise most people don't know if they are particularly vulnerable to severe Covid or not. Even age isn't clear-cut.