October 11, 2023
SOMETHING THERE IS THAT DOESN'T LOVE A WALL:
How Israel Got Ambushed: The country's world-famous defenses failed on four levels. The worst was underestimating the enemy. (Yaakov Katz, October 11, 2023, Free Press)
Imagine thinking a wall will stop determined people?The breakdown in Israel's physical defenses was its second big failure. Over the years, Israel has invested billions of dollars in barriers--above and below ground--in addition to sophisticated sensors, cameras, radars, and remote-control guns that were supposed to stop anyone from entering Israel through the fence or via cross-border tunnels.And yet, Hamas proved these defensive measures were not just penetrable, but nothing more than a nuisance. The terrorist organization released videos showing their gunmen breaking through with ease, cutting holes in the barrier so big that pickup trucks could drive right across.
