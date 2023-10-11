SOMETHING THERE IS THAT DOESN'T LOVE A WALL:

The breakdown in Israel's physical defenses was its second big failure. Over the years, Israel has invested billions of dollars in barriers--above and below ground--in addition to sophisticated sensors, cameras, radars, and remote-control guns that were supposed to stop anyone from entering Israel through the fence or via cross-border tunnels.





And yet, Hamas proved these defensive measures were not just penetrable, but nothing more than a nuisance. The terrorist organization released videos showing their gunmen breaking through with ease, cutting holes in the barrier so big that pickup trucks could drive right across.



