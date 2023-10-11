October 11, 2023
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Initial US intelligence suggests Iran was surprised by the Hamas attack on Israel (Zachary Cohen, Katie Bo Lillis, Natasha Bertrand and Jeremy Herb, 10/11/23, CNN)
The United States has collected specific intelligence that suggests senior Iranian government officials were caught by surprise by Saturday's bloody attack on Israel by Hamas, according to multiple sources familiar with the intelligence.
The Right denies that Palestinians have agency and then are surprised that they are effective.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 11, 2023 5:19 PM