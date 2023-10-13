October 13, 2023
PETARDED:
Jack Smith tells Trump to put up or shut up (Barbara McQuade, 10/12/23, MSNBC)
Smith's demand is important because this defense would trigger two significant consequences -- a waiver of attorney-client privilege and a duty to produce all documents related to the advice. Until now, Trump has been able to have it both ways -- protect testimony and documents from disclosure as privileged, while also claiming that his conduct was lawful because he simply relied on what his lawyers told him.
