October 13, 2023
PALESTINE IS ISRAEL; THEY CAN DO WHATEVER THEY WANT:
Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms (ISABEL DEBRE, EDITH M. LEDERE, 10/13/23, AP)
Israel's military told some 1 million Palestinians on Friday to evacuate northern Gaza and head to the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order applying to almost half the population ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
