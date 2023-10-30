October 30, 2023
OTHER THAN THAT HOW'S THE ALLIANCE WITH VLAD GOING?:
Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel (CBS/AP, 10/30/23)
Hundreds of people stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field Sunday, chanting antisemitic slogans and seeking passengers arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported.
No one is just Islamophobic.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 30, 2023 12:00 AM