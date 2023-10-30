IT'S EMOTION, NOT THOUGHT:

Sharlet is not the first writer to point out that Trump's followers support incoherent policy initiatives, offer incongruous facts and figures, and believe contradictory ideologies. Inconsistencies like these are legitimate points of criticism of course, but Sharlet cautions that using facts to challenge muddled premises and conclusions is only useful up to a point. You can't argue someone out of something they weren't argued into in the first place. Those trying to understand and explain the appeal of Trumpism, he writes, often miss that its social power flows downward from the exhilaration of spectacle and sensation.



