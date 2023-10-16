October 16, 2023
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Trump, under fire for Israel comments, proposes fresh crackdown on Muslim immigrants (Isaac Arnsdorf, October 16, 2023, Washington Post)
Former president Donald Trump, condemned by his Republican rivals and others last week for calling Hezbollah militants "very smart," responded Monday by proposing harsher restrictions on immigration based on ideology, targeting Hamas sympathizers and critics of Israel.
As if there's any difference between anti-Semitism and Islamophobia...
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 16, 2023 7:00 PM