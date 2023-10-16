October 16, 2023
MAKING THEM ATTEND MEETINGS WILL CAUSE THE REVOLT:
The Annoying Person in Your Work Meeting Might Just Be You (Te-Ping Chen, Oct. 12, 2023, WSJ)
Workers around the world are adopting artificial intelligence to streamline tasks ranging from email writing to product development. Now companies have begun using AI to root out another workplace inefficiency: meetings. Across the U.S., some workers are using tools that record, analyze and summarize what has been said, allowing them to skip gatherings entirely and skim the highlights.
And there are never any highlights.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 16, 2023 6:50 PM