October 3, 2023
HE'S MAGA:
RFK JR. Could Play Spoiler, but Not for Biden . (Chris Stirewalt, Oct 3, 2023, The Dispatch)
Kennedy's support already comes more from right-leaning Americans than from Democrats, and that would only intensify if he took on the Libertarian label.Democrats are understandably nervous about their incumbent. And they should be. But Kennedy's candidacy, which was succored by mischief-making MAGA Republicans as a spoiler in the Democratic primaries, seems very much more likely to bite the hands that fed it than to harm Biden in a rematch with Trump.
