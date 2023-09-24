THE CULTURE IS IN THE CATACOMBS:

They filed into the pews one after the other on a sweltering Wednesday night, clutching Bibles and notepads, ready to learn at church what they no longer trusted would be taught at school.





"BLACK HISTORY MATTERS" proclaimed television screens facing the several dozen men and women settling in at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. An institution in the predominantly Black neighborhood of Liberty City, "The Ship" had borne witness to many of the seminal events of the past century, shepherding its followers during Jim Crow and the heyday of the KKK, through the civil rights movement to the racial justice protests of recent years.





Now, as a new school year started, the Rev. Gaston Smith was standing at the pulpit with a lesson on one of those chapters. After months of controversy over new directives governing classroom instruction in Florida -- changes that critics said sanitized or even distorted the past -- he and other Black pastors across the state agreed their churches had no choice but to respond.





They would teach Black history themselves.