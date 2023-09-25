September 25, 2023
PROFESSORS SHOULD BE REQUIRING AI, NOT BANNING IT:
Why Your Boss Is About to Inflict A.I. on You (ALEX KANTROWITZ, SEPT 23, 2023, Slate)
This week, Microsoft and Google introduced generative A.I. tools that make attending meetings, writing emails, scheduling travel, and catching up on projects vastly easier. The products channel the wonder of buzzy A.I. products like ChatGPT, DALL-E, Midjourney, and Bard into clear, applicable uses. And these obvious uses just happen to be in the workplace. [...]At work, people will have a real incentive to learn how to use these products, figure out their prompts, and master their intricacies, especially given that their next promotion, their raise, or their job itself might depend on it.
