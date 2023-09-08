ONE MASSIVE SUB-TWEET:

Foundations representing nearly every former president from Herbert Hoover to Barack Obama released a joint letter on Thursday calling on Americans to engage in civil political discourse, and to remember that tolerance and respect are key to peaceful coexistence.





The effort, which was organized by the George W. Bush Presidential Center, marks the first time presidential foundations and centers have come together to deliver a statement to the American public. [...]





In the past few years, several lawmakers across the country have openly tried to discredit governmental institutions and systems -- from elections, to the justice system to federal agencies -- sowing distrust among the American public. Among them is Trump, who has spent the better part of the past three years falsely claiming that the 2020 election was fraudulently stolen from him.





In the letter, the presidential institutions urged American lawmakers to actively fight distrust in government.





"Our elected officials must lead by example and govern effectively in ways that deliver for the American people," the letter reads. "This, in turn, will help to restore trust in public service. The rest of us must engage in civil dialogue; respect democratic institutions and rights; uphold safe, secure, and accessible elections; and contribute to local, state, or national improvement."