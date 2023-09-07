September 7, 2023
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump found liable in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit (DNUYZ, September 6, 2023)
Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday was found liable for defamatory remarks he made against when he denied her rape accusations in 2019.US District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in the decision that the jury found "Mr. Trump's 2019 statements were made with actual malice."Kaplan said that jurors at a separate but found that Trump sexually abused Carroll in a department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 7, 2023 12:00 AM