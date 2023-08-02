August 2, 2023
TO BE FAIR, HE OPPOSES RECONSTRUCTION TOO:
Trump is charged under civil rights law used to prosecute KKK violence (Isaac Stanley-Becker and Spencer S. Hsu, August 1, 2023, Washington Post)
A carload of White men who attacked an interracial couple with rocks and bricks.A member of the Ku Klux Klan who built a cross, wrapped it in sheets soaked in gas and oil and instructed two others to set it ablaze in front of the home of a family of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent.Sign up to get email alerts for political commentary, insights and stories from Jennifer Rubin right as she publishes.A social media influencer who spread misinformation aimed at preventing people from voting.And now, a former president of the United States.When Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday and accused of trying to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, he found himself in the unenviable company of defendants charged under a criminal statute dating to the Reconstruction era.
They are his peers.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 2, 2023 12:00 AM