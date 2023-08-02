TO BE FAIR, HE OPPOSES RECONSTRUCTION TOO:

A carload of White men who attacked an interracial couple with rocks and bricks.





A member of the Ku Klux Klan who built a cross, wrapped it in sheets soaked in gas and oil and instructed two others to set it ablaze in front of the home of a family of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent.





A social media influencer who spread misinformation aimed at preventing people from voting.





And now, a former president of the United States.



