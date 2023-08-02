August 2, 2023
BEING SENTENCED BY AN IMMIGRANT WILL BE POETIC JUSTICE AS WELL AS REPUBLICAN:
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned to Trump's indictment. Here's what to know about her. (August 1, 2023)
She is the only federal judge in the District of Columbia that has sentenced January 6 rioters to longer sentences than prosecutors have requested, NBC News reported. In one instance, Chutkan sentenced January 6 rioter Matthew Mazzocco to 45 days in jail despite prosecutors' requests for home confinement for the duration of his sentence, Insider previously reported."Because the country is watching," Insider reported she said during the sentencing, "to see what the consequences are for something that has not ever happened in this country before, for actions and crimes that undermine the rule of law and our democracy."
