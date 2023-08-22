THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





Yuscil Taveras, the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago, changed his testimony regarding efforts to delete security camera footage at Trump's Florida club in July after changing from a lawyer paid for by Trump's Save America PAC to a public defender, according to the filing.





The revised testimony led to last month's superseding indictment against Trump and his two co-defendants.





Taveras decided to change lawyers after learning he was being investigated for making false statements during his previous grand jury testimony in Washington, D.C., according to Tuesday's court filing.





"Immediately after receiving new counsel, Trump Employee 4 retracted his prior false testimony and provided information that implicated Nauta, (Carlos) De Oliveira, and Trump in efforts to delete security camera footage, as set forth in the superseding indictment," the filing said.