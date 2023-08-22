August 22, 2023
MISUSE?:
X briefly allows anti-Leo Frank 'community note' as antisemitic content spikes (PHILISSA CRAMER, 8/22/23, JTA)
A "community note" saying falsely that Leo Frank, the victim of an antisemitic lynching in 1915, was guilty of raping and murdering a young girl appeared and disappeared several times over the weekend on X, the platform known until recently as Twitter.Community notes, which allow users to contribute additional context about tweets, were expanded in late 2022 as new owner Elon Musk's favored tool for battling misinformation on the platform. But the community note about Frank offers the latest indication that the technology can be misused.
The point of the takeover was to allow MAGA to speak its mind. It's silly to pretend surprise at what the Trumpists think.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 22, 2023 12:00 AM