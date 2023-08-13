THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Several individuals involved in the voting systems breach in Coffee County are among those who may face charges in the sprawling criminal probe.





Investigators in the Georgia criminal probe have long suspected the breach was not an organic effort sprung from sympathetic Trump supporters in rural and heavily Republican Coffee County - a county Trump won by nearly 70% of the vote. They have gathered evidence indicating it was a top-down push by Trump's team to access sensitive voting software, according to people familiar with the situation.