OUR SALAFI:





While appearing on MSNBC on Saturday, Figliuzzi was asked why he thinks there will be more right-wing extremist threats like the one in Utah that happened earlier this week, where Craig Deleeuw Robertson was fatally shot by FBI agents after previously posting ominous messages on social media, including ones aimed at Biden while also showing support for Trump.





"If you remember back to after 9/11, we had this color-coded threat level system that many people thought was confusing and ultimately went away. But if we still have that in place, with regard to domestic threat, we'd be moving from yellow to orange to likely threat occurring. And all of the markers are there," Figliuzzi said, who also works as a contributor to NBC News and has been a frequent critic of the former president in recent years.





In addition, Trump who is running for president again in 2024 has repeatedly come after special counsel Jack Smith, who was chosen by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee its probes into him.





The former president called Smith a terrorist in an appearance on The Mark Levin Show in January and said, "The prosecutor [Smith] should resign, he's got a conflict. He is a terrorist. He is a Trump hater. His best friends are Weissmann and all of these characters, Lisa Monaco at the Justice Department, one of the top officials. This is a disgraceful situation. He should resign!"



