August 9, 2023
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Atlanta-area prosecutor expected to seek more than a dozen indictments in Trump case (Sara Murray, Jason Morris and Zachary Cohen, 8/09/23, CNN)
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to seek more than a dozen indictments when she presents her case regarding efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia before a grand jury next week, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
