DETACH IT FROM THE ENVIRONMENT...:

As part of an exploration of diverging partisan policy views, Gallup on Monday released data on how Democrats and Republicans considered several climate-related concepts. The divergence on climate issues over the past two decades is wider than on most things, with Democrats having embraced climate change as an issue, while Republicans' views slipped (probably largely during the contentious political period that emerged 15 years ago).





In 2003, there was about a 30-point gap between Democrats and Republicans on whether environmental protection should be prioritized over energy development. Now, it's 55 points. Twenty years ago, there was only about a 20-point gap in the extent of concern partisans had about climate change. Now, it's more than 50.