THE SAVINGS ON DONUTS ALONE ARE MASSIVE:

Crocker Park is an open-air shopping mall located in Westlake - a suburban town located about 15 miles outside of Cleveland - which sees nearly 10 million visitors a year and is home to 1,000 residents in luxury apartments. This month, leaders of Crocker Park introduced SAM, a 420-pound, 5'1″ autonomous robot that will patrol sidewalks and act as a "watchdog," according to a press release provided to Fox News Digital.





"Our priority has always been to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone who visits our center, and the Knightscope robot will play a crucial role in enhancing our existing security measures," Sean Flanigan, vice president of security at Stark Enterprises, which owns Crocker Park.





SAM, which was built by California-based robotics company Knightscope, uses 360-degree video streaming and recording video capabilities to monitor areas and alert authorities to any potential issues. The robot can work 24 hours a day, rain or shine.



