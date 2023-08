ALL THAT JAZZ #68: Happy Birthday, Benny!

Benny Carter was born on August 8, 1907. I've written a number of ATJ posts about his skills as a composer, arranger, bandleader and trumpet player. Today let's just enjoy the peerless beauty and virtuosity of his playing on his primary instrument, the alto saxophone.



















