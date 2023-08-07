August 7, 2023
THAT WAS EASY:
U.S. scientists hit new fusion energy milestone (Rebecca Falconer, 8/07/23, Axios)
"Since demonstrating fusion ignition for the first time at the National Ignition Facility in December 2022, we have continued to perform experiments to study this exciting new scientific regime," said Paul Rhien, a spokesperson for the laboratory in an emailed statement first shared with the Financial Times."In an experiment conducted on July 30, we repeated ignition at NIF. Analysis of those results is underway, but we can confirm the experiment produced a higher yield than the December test."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 7, 2023 12:00 AM