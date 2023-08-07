August 7, 2023
EFFICIENCY, ECONOMY, INDEPENDENCE:
Solar power to the rescue as Europe's energy system weathers extreme heat (Kate Abnett and Susanna Twidale, August 7, 2023, Reuters)
"The very significant growth in solar basically compensates for the peaks that are caused by air conditioning," Kristian Ruby, secretary general of electricity industry group Eurelectric, said of the situation in Spain.Spain and Greece are among the countries that have installed many more solar panels in the face of record high energy prices last year and the quest for increased energy security linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 7, 2023 12:00 AM