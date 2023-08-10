August 10, 2023
SEEN ONE ANTI-LIBERAL YOU'VE SEEN THEM ALL:
Is the New Right Fascist? (JAMES M. PATTERSON , AUGUST 07, 2023, Religion & Liberty)
Since the New Conservative Movement began in the 1960s, and especially since the election of Ronald Reagan to the presidency in 1980, conservatives have traditionally adhered to a consensus of four principles: free markets, anti-totalitarianism, religious values, and limited government. The consensus was robust enough to entertain disagreements over which of the four to prioritize without abandoning any of the principles--until recently.Starting with the emergence of the "Alt-Right" during the 2010s, a different group of political right-wing ideologues have surfaced to defend very different principles from those of traditional American conservatism. Rather, they are much more closely aligned with European conservatism: economic protectionism, foreign noninterventionism, and an aggressive use of government power.
The Right is the Left: they're just quibbling over which Identities to serve.
