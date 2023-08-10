ONLY CONNECT:





"We examined the best available data carefully - and found they did not support the idea that Facebook membership is related to harm, quite the opposite," Oxford Professor and paper co-author Andrew Przybylski said in a statement. "In fact, our analysis indicates Facebook is possibly related to positive well-being."





The peer-reviewed research, published in the Royal Society Open Science journal on Wednesday, analyzed broad trends in three well-being measurements across the different countries between 2008 and 2019 and compared that to data showing the adoption of Facebook users in those same countries. Though people signing up for and using Facebook around the world exploded during that time period, measurements of well-being and satisfaction remained relatively stable across the board.





Specifically, the study found counties with greater average daily active Facebook users had higher levels of positive experiences and life satisfaction than countries with lower average daily active users.