July 29, 2023
WHEN YOU BELIEVE IN TWADDLE:
How Bad Is China's Economy? Millions of Young People Are Unemployed and Disillusioned (Brian Spegele. July 26, 2023. WSJ)
Young people need to stiffen their spines and embrace hardship, says leader Xi Jinping, who labored in the countryside in China's Cultural Revolution. If they can't find jobs they want, they should work on factory lines or engage in poverty relief in rural China.The government's guidance is ringing hollow with many young people. Growing up in a period of rising prosperity, they were told that China was strong, the West was declining and endless opportunities awaited them.
You can't have a Clash of Civilizations when there is only one.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 29, 2023 6:47 AM