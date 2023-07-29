WHEN YOU BELIEVE IN TWADDLE:

Young people need to stiffen their spines and embrace hardship, says leader Xi Jinping, who labored in the countryside in China's Cultural Revolution. If they can't find jobs they want, they should work on factory lines or engage in poverty relief in rural China.





The government's guidance is ringing hollow with many young people. Growing up in a period of rising prosperity, they were told that China was strong, the West was declining and endless opportunities awaited them.