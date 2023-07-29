July 29, 2023

rIGHT, NOT CONSERVATIVE:

The new conservative arguments for an un-modern America (Becca Rothfeld, July 28, 2023, Washington Post)

At first glance, the post-liberals may look like tempting allies for, well, liberals. They are vocal critics of several of the GOP's most entrenched shibboleths: Dreher, for example, confesses that he broke with mainstream Republicanism when he tired of its disregard for environmental degradation and its "uncritical enthusiasm for the market." To the post-liberals, both the Republicans and the Democrats are in league with the enemy: the liberal leviathan.

They are the Left, wishing to conserve nothing of liberalism and are quite correct that conservatism is the defender of liberalism.

Posted by at July 29, 2023 6:38 AM

  

« THEY'RE LONG COVID: | Main | WHEN YOU BELIEVE IN TWADDLE: »