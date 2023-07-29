July 29, 2023
rIGHT, NOT CONSERVATIVE:
The new conservative arguments for an un-modern America (Becca Rothfeld, July 28, 2023, Washington Post)
At first glance, the post-liberals may look like tempting allies for, well, liberals. They are vocal critics of several of the GOP's most entrenched shibboleths: Dreher, for example, confesses that he broke with mainstream Republicanism when he tired of its disregard for environmental degradation and its "uncritical enthusiasm for the market." To the post-liberals, both the Republicans and the Democrats are in league with the enemy: the liberal leviathan.
They are the Left, wishing to conserve nothing of liberalism and are quite correct that conservatism is the defender of liberalism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 29, 2023 6:38 AM