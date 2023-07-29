rIGHT, NOT CONSERVATIVE:

At first glance, the post-liberals may look like tempting allies for, well, liberals. They are vocal critics of several of the GOP's most entrenched shibboleths: Dreher, for example, confesses that he broke with mainstream Republicanism when he tired of its disregard for environmental degradation and its "uncritical enthusiasm for the market." To the post-liberals, both the Republicans and the Democrats are in league with the enemy: the liberal leviathan.