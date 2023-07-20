VACCINES WEREN'T ENOUGH?:

A multi-institutional team led by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has developed a low-cost catalyst for a process that yields clean hydrogen from water. Other contributors include DOE's Sandia National Laboratories and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, as well as Giner Inc.





"A process called electrolysis produces hydrogen and oxygen from water and has been around for more than a century," said Di-Jia Liu, senior chemist at Argonne. He also holds a joint appointment in the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago.





Proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers represent a new generation of technology for this process. They can split water into hydrogen and oxygen with higher efficiency at near room temperature. The reduced energy demand makes them an ideal choice for producing clean hydrogen by using renewable but intermittent sources, such as solar and wind.