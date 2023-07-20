THE rIGHT VS ECONOMICS:

Some scientists are even more blunt.





Michael Moore, a scientist who studies whale deaths for the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution on Cape Cod, called the claim that sonar is killing humpbacks a "conspiracy theory."





Wind opponents are "just NIMBYs," said Robert Kenney, a marine biologist who retired from the University of Rhode Island after four decades studying the endangered North Atlantic right whale. "You lie enough and use social media to spread it, and there is a certain group of people who believe it."