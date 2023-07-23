July 23, 2023
THERE IS AN "I" IN "ME":
How the Brain Creates Your Physical Sense of Self (Diana Kwon, July 12, 2023, Scientific American)
The 19th-century philosopher William James proposed that the self could be split into two parts. The first was an "I" that physically perceives and experiences the world, and the second was a "me" that encompasses a mental narrative about oneself, based on one's past experiences. Neuroscientists equipped with high-tech tool kits have begun to achieve some success in the long-running search to find the brain areas responsible for creating these two aspects of the self.The discovery of "me" came first. The default-mode network, a term coined by neurologist Marcus Raichle in 2001, has emerged as a key player in the "me" aspect of the self. This collection of brain areas is active when a person is not focused on a task, and researchers have found that it plays an important role in processing self-referential thoughts. "[This network] has kind of been baptized as the center for the sense of self," says Josef Parvizi, a neurologist and a professor at Stanford University who researches the self.The "I," in contrast, has been harder to pin down--at least until very recently. The awareness we have that we inhabit a body (call it an essential "I-ness") forms a bridge that constantly switches back and forth between a conscious and unconscious state of mind. Suppose you're sitting at the kitchen table or standing waiting for a train. Unless you're in pain, you have no moment-by-moment awareness of your hand, your shin, your big toe or even your body as a whole. But as soon as you think of any of these spots, you can feel their presence immediately. "I-ness" is that feeling that you indeed occupy your own body.
The skepticism that saved the Anglosphere from the tragedy of the Enlightenment was that was asking how the "me" creates the "I"
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 23, 2023 9:58 AM
