A GENUINELY PRO-LIFE PARTY WOULD ASSIST:

Conducted by David C. Reardon of the Elliot Institute in St Peters, Missouri; Katherine A. Rafferty of the University of Iowa at Ames; and Tessa Longbons of the Charlotte Lozier Institute in Arlington, Virginia; the study found that 60% of women who had abortions would have preferred not to have aborted, and that these women experienced negative emotional and mental sequela connected with the abortion.





"Sixty percent reported they would have preferred to give birth if they had received more support from others or had more financial security," researchers found.