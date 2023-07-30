July 30, 2023
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
$60 Million Refund Request Shows Financial Pressure on Trump From Legal Fees (NY Times, July 29, 2023)
The political action committee that has been paying former President Donald J. Trump's legal fees requested a refund on a $60 million contribution it made to the super PAC supporting the Republican front-runner, according to two people familiar with the matter.The decision of Mr. Trump's political team to ask for a refund of money that was meant to help his 2024 campaign, and was instead diverted to an account paying his legal bills, is extraordinary.
It is self-interest that will drive him from the race.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 30, 2023 12:00 AM
