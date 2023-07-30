ALL HE HAD TO DO WAS NOT BE DONALD:

They have known each other for decades, rubbing shoulders at countless international events, but there is little love lost between US President Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu as the Israeli prime minister faces a full-blown crisis over a contested judicial reform.





For the Democratic president, a fervent supporter of Israel for a half-century, the dilemma has become increasingly public as he seeks ways to work with the most far-right Israeli government in history.





While Biden continues to insist on the "ironclad" nature of America's support for its Israeli ally, he describes that country's government as the most "extremist" he has known.