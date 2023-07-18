July 18, 2023
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Special counsel informs Trump he is target in probe of efforts to overturn 2020 election (Katherine Faulders, John Santucci, Alexander Mallin, and Luke Barr, July 18, 2023, ABC News)
The letter, which sources said was transmitted to Trump's attorneys in recent days, indicates that yet another indictment of the former president could be imminent -- though it is not immediately clear what kind of charges he could ultimately face.Target letters are typically given to subjects in a criminal investigation to put them on notice that they are facing the prospect of indictment.Trump similarly received a target letter from Smith before he was indicted by a grand jury in Florida for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House and his alleged efforts to obstruct the government's investigation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 18, 2023 10:58 AM