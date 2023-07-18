THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The letter, which sources said was transmitted to Trump's attorneys in recent days, indicates that yet another indictment of the former president could be imminent -- though it is not immediately clear what kind of charges he could ultimately face.





Target letters are typically given to subjects in a criminal investigation to put them on notice that they are facing the prospect of indictment.





Trump similarly received a target letter from Smith before he was indicted by a grand jury in Florida for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House and his alleged efforts to obstruct the government's investigation.