July 19, 2023
MAYBE, AT LEAST, DON'T CALL IT INVESTMENT, HUH?:
July 18, 2023 (HEATHER COX RICHARDSON, JUL 19, 2023, Letters from an American)
"I approve this message."Joe Biden's Twitter account put that line over an ad using the words of Georgia Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's Turning Points Action Conference speech from last weekend, in which she set out to tear down the president's policies but ended up making him sound terrific.The description she intended to be derogatory--that Biden "had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on"--was such an argument in Biden's favor that the Biden-Harris campaign used it to advertise what the Democratic administration stands for: "[p]rograms to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions."
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 19, 2023 12:00 AM