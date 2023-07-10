July 10, 2023
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Why the deepening judicial crisis could be Israel's constitutional moment (Lazar Berman, 7/10/23, Times of Israel)
Israel's democracy is in imminent danger, hundreds of thousands of protesters have been warning for months now in a dramatic series of protests against the Netanyahu government's plans to overhaul the judiciary.Friends of Israel in Europe and the US are sounding similar concerns. They caution that weakening Israel's Supreme Court in relation to its other governing branches and increasing political control over the judge selection process will fundamentally alter the country's democratic character.
The best part of writing a constitution would be having to formalize the Apartheid regime and snapping out of denial.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 10, 2023 12:00 AM