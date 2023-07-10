July 10, 2023
I DON'T THINK WE'RE AT KITTY HAWK ANYMORE:
3D-printed "superalloy" could make power plants more efficient (Sam Jarman, 7/09/23, Big Think)
A new high-performance metal alloy, called a superalloy, could help boost the efficiency of the turbines used in power plants and the aerospace and automotive industries.Created using a 3D printer, the superalloy is composed of a blend of six elements that altogether form a material that's both lighter and stronger than the standard materials used in conventional turbine machinery. The strong superalloy could help industries cut both costs and carbon emissions -- if the approach can be successfully scaled up.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 10, 2023 12:00 AM