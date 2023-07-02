July 2, 2023
THE INEVITABLE IS ALWAYS CRAZY TO SOMEONE:
"Crazy world" of EU power - negative prices across western Europe, all day in Germany (Giles Parkinson 2 July 2023, Renew Economy)
Wholesale electricity prices went into negative territory across much of western Europe over the weekend, and for the entire day in Germany, according to energy analysts.Energy analyst and commentator Gerard Reid noted the negative pricing and posted a screen shot on LinkedIn of prices quoted on the epexspot exchange."Free electricity across all of Europe today ... any takers?" Reid wrote on his LinkedIn post, before adding: "PS: It will be the same every weekend in summer!"
It's impossible to overstate deflationary pressures.
