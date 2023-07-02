GOD BLESS THE ANGLOSPHERIC DIFFERENCE:

In 1998, at the conference of the Association for the Scientific Study of Consciousness (ASSC), the neuroscientist Christof Koch made a bet with the philosopher David Chalmers: by 2023, science would be able to explain how the brain's tangle of neurons gives rise to the phenomenon we call consciousness. The winner would get a case of wine.





Koch was a professor of cognitive biology who helped pioneer the mechanistic study of the "neural correlates of consciousness," which maps the relationship between brain activity and subjective experiences. He believed that consciousness was fundamentally measurable and that it was only a matter of time before science identified how it arose in the brain.