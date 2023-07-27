July 27, 2023
THE GENIUS OF O'NEILL ACCOUNTS:
Let the Flowers Bloom: Eight Ways You Can Maximize the Power of Compounding (Justin Carbonneau, 7/27/23, Validea)
What do you think the main driver of long-term wealth creation is? Your job, profession and salary, your education, inheritance, hard work and resourcefulness, living within your means, savings or something else? Of course, all these things matter and play an important role, but for most of us who invest I would argue it's the power of compounding over long periods of time that is the most powerful force in building wealth.
